Cardinal Health to buy GI Alliance, diabetes supply company for $3.9B

Cardinal Health has agreed to acquire a majority stake in GI Alliance, a gastroenterology management services organization, and Advanced Diabetes Supply Group for a combined total of $3.9 billion, according to an Nov. 11 news release from the company.

GI Alliance, the largest gastroenterology management services organization in the U.S., operates more than 900 physicians across 345 locations in 20 states.

Cardinal Health also will acquire ADSG, a provider of diabetes supplies directly to patients and integrate it into its at-Home business. ADSG serves about 500,000 patients annually.

Both acquisitions are part of Cardinal Health's efforts to accelerate growth in key therapeutic areas with a focus on expanding its specialty and at-home services, the release said.