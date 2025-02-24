Boston Scientific recalls Accolade pacemakers

Boston Scientific has recalled its Accolade pacemaker devices due to a manufacturing issue that could cause the devices to enter safety mode, requiring replacement.

The FDA has classified the recall as its most serious, warning that continued use without intervention could result in serious injury or death, according to a Feb. 21 agency news release.

The recall affects several pacemaker models: Accolade, Proponent, Essentio, Altrua 2, Visionist and Valitude. Boston Scientific has advised healthcare providers to monitor affected patients closely and to schedule device replacements when necessary.

A total of 832 injuries and two deaths related to the device have been reported, the release said.