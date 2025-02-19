Baxter IV plant restores pre-hurricane production

Baxter's North Cove manufacturing facility in Marion, N.C., has returned to pre-hurricane production levels following extensive flooding from Hurricane Helene, which halted operations and triggered a nationwide IV-fluid shortage.

As of Jan. 28, all 10 of the facility's manufacturing lines are back online with production capacity fully restored, according to a Feb. 17 news release from the company. The plant is now focused on rebuilding inventory to meet the customer and patient needs.

Baxter said it will continue to increase allocation levels across impacted product groups and will continue to communicate updates on production levels directly to customers.