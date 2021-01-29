Bad batch of N95 masks may be counterfeit, Cleveland Clinic says

Cleveland Clinic was sold a batch of ineffective N95 masks that may be counterfeit, the health system told WKYC, a Cleveland-based NBC affiliate, Jan. 28.

The health system said that a portion of N95 masks it bought between November and January were tested and found to be ineffective.

"We were recently notified by a manufacturer that potential counterfeit N95 masks were in a small portion of our supply. We took immediate steps to remove these masks from our sites and have replaced them with approved supplies," a spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic told WKYC.

The spokesperson added that the masks were fraudulently branded and purchased through a third-party vendor. The health system said it has reached out to law enforcement.

