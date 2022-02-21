5 states with the largest supply of omicron-effective antibody

Nearly 49,000 courses of Eli Lilly's bebtelovimab — a monoclonal antibody treatment effective against omicron — have been distributed throughout the U.S. since the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the drug Feb. 11.

The government initially purchased 600,000 courses of the treatment in a $720 million deal with Eli Lilly. Under the agreement, HHS will receive the first half of treatment courses in February, and the second half in March.

Five states that have received the largest shipments of bebtelovimab as of Feb. 20, per HHS data:

California: 6,295

Texas: 4,330

Florida: 4,105

Tennessee: 2,145

North Carolina: 1,870