3 indirect threats Russia-Ukraine conflict poses for hospital supplies 

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global supply chain operations will likely depend on sanctions applied by the West and retaliation from Russia, according to a new report from Premier.
The March 1 report, based on the healthcare improvement company's conversations with suppliers, outlined indirect effects the conflict could have on medical supplies.
Three key findings:
- Russia produces about 12 percent of the world's oil and about 17 percent of its natural gas supply. A scenario in which the invasion is accompanied by intense sanctions could prompt crude oil to jump from around $110 to $120 per barrel, and a similar price spike in natural gas prices, according to Premier.
- Premier anticipates the disruption to crude oil and natural gas production and flow to have a direct impact on the global supply and pricing of plastics, since both natural resources are used to make plastics used in many healthcare products.
- Russian cyberattacks could threaten supply chains, suppliers and healthcare systems.