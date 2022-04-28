10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Baptist Health, based in Coral Gables, Fla., is seeking a supply chain technician for its location in Miami.

2. Cleveland Clinic is seeking a senior analyst for supply chain management for its location in Lyndhurst, Ohio.

3. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a supply chain equipment associate for its location in Margate, Fla.

4. Loyola Medicine, based in Maywood, Ill., is seeking supply chain contracts administrator.

5. Mission Health, based in Asheville, N.C., is seeking a supply chain technician for its location in Nashville, Tenn.

6. Mount Sinai Health System, based in New York City, is seeking a sourcing agent.

7. Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, is seeking a buyer.

8. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, based in Ypsilanti, Mich., is seeking a supply chain inventory technician for its location in Ann Arbor, Mich.

9. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a supply chain coordinator for its location in West Palm Beach, Fla.

10. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a supply chain inventory technician for its location in Ann Arbor, Mich.