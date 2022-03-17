10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a supply chain specialist.

2. Daniels Health (Chicago) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

3. Mercy Health (Lima, Ohio) is seeking a coordinator of supply chain.

4. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is seeking a supply chain equipment associate.

5. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a supply chain technician 2.

6. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a clinical supply chain associate.

7. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.

8. Tenet Healthcare (West Palm Beach, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.

9. Texas Health Resources (Arlington) is seeking a physician supply customer service specialist.

10. Trinity Health (Maywood, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain technician 2.





