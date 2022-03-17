10 systems seeking supply chain talent 

- Small
Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
1. Children's Health (Dallas) is seeking a supply chain specialist.
2. Daniels Health (Chicago) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.
3. Mercy Health (Lima, Ohio) is seeking a coordinator of supply chain.
4. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is seeking a supply chain equipment associate.
5. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a supply chain technician 2.
6. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a clinical supply chain associate.
7. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a supply chain technician.
8. Tenet Healthcare (West Palm Beach, Fla.) is seeking a supply chain coordinator.
9. Texas Health Resources (Arlington) is seeking a physician supply customer service specialist.
10. Trinity Health (Maywood, Ill.) is seeking a supply chain technician 2.