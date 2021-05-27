10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.

  2. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.

  3. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a material service coordinator.

  4. NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain demand planner.

  5. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  6. Piedmont (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain services manager.

  7. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  8. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain buyer.

  9. Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a surgical supply coordinator.

  10. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain buyer.

