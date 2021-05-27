10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a material service coordinator.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a supply chain demand planner.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Piedmont (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain services manager.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain buyer.
- Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a surgical supply coordinator.
- University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain buyer.