10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Advocate Aurora Health ( Milwaukee, Wis. and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a supply chain deployment manager.

  2. Central Maine Healthcare (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

  3. Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.

  4. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  5. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  6. OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain distribution associate.

  7. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a products coordinator.

  8. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  9. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) seeks a supply chain associate.

  10. UCSF Health (San Francisco) seeks a supply chain analyst.

