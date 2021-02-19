10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Advocate Aurora Health ( Milwaukee, Wis. and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a supply chain deployment manager.
- Central Maine Healthcare (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain distribution associate.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a products coordinator.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) seeks a supply chain associate.
- UCSF Health (San Francisco) seeks a supply chain analyst.
