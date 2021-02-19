10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Advocate Aurora Health ( Milwaukee, Wis. and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a supply chain deployment manager.



Central Maine Healthcare (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a supply chain technician.



Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.



OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain distribution associate.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a products coordinator.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) seeks a supply chain associate.



UCSF Health (San Francisco) seeks a supply chain analyst.

More articles on supply chain:

Pandemic spurring hospital shortage of pipette tips, sterile water, analysis finds

Millions of COVID-19 tests purchased by US going unused

US investigating millions of counterfeit N95 masks sent to hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.