10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a senior manager of supply chain optimization. 

  2. Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a senior buyer.

  3. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  4. Ellis Medicine (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  5. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a supply chain director.

  6. Stanford (Calif.) Children's Health seeks a supply chain director.

  7. UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain operations manager.

  8. University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain information systems manager.

  9. Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington) seeks a director of supply chain management.

  10. WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain manager. 

