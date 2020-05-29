10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a senior manager of supply chain optimization.
- Crozer-Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a senior buyer.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Ellis Medicine (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a supply chain director.
- Stanford (Calif.) Children's Health seeks a supply chain director.
- UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain operations manager.
- University Health System (San Antonio, Texas) seeks a supply chain information systems manager.
- Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington) seeks a director of supply chain management.
- WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain manager.
