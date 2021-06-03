Why the fastest-growing states have the worst healthcare: 4 things to know

Texas, Florida and Georgia accounted for half of the aggregated population growth in the last decade. Yet these states rank last in health and healthcare for having a large number of uninsured adults, high amounts of premature death and unaffordable healthcare, according to a June 2 report published in Harvard Business Review.

The report is co-authored by David Radley, PhD, senior scientist for the Commonwealth Fund's Tracking Health System Performance initiative, and David Blumenthal, MD, president of the Commonwealth Fund. Dr. Blumenthal previously served as the national coordinator for health IT in the Obama administration. The following study findings are based on the Commonwealth Fund's research.



Four things to know: