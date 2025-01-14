Transforming Healthcare: Ochsner Health's Synergistic Approach to Compliance & RCM

In 2025, the healthcare industry stands at the forefront of transformation, shaped by evolving regulations, shifting payment models, and shifting patient priorities. At Ochsner Health, we understand that navigating these complexities demands more than just compliance—it requires a culture built on integrity, accountability, and excellence.

Fueled by advancements in technology, the rise of value-based care, and an increasing emphasis on patient experience, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) has become a critical pillar of operational and financial sustainability. From mastering ICD-10-CM coding intricacies to adapting to regulatory shifts and addressing patient financial responsibility, we believe a proactive and data-driven approach is essential.

Anchored by our core values—Patient First, Teamwork, Integrity, Compassion, Inclusivity, and Excellence—we have focused on a comprehensive RCM compliance program that integrates ethical standards with operational efficiency. This approach not only focuses on financial viability but also empowers our teams to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care without compromise.

At Ochsner Health, compliance is more than an obligation—it’s a strategic commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering quality care for every patient we serve. By embedding compliance into our organizational DNA, we’re shaping the future of healthcare—one patient, one process, and one partnership at a time. A major focus of this work has been the addition of our dedicated Revenue Cycle Compliance Project Manager, Siddhesh Desai.

The Critical Role of Compliance in Revenue Cycle Management

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) compliance is more than a safeguard—it’s a strategic enabler of trust, transparency, and financial sustainability. With our efforts led by the Revenue Cycle Compliance Project Manager, Siddhesh Desai, Ochsner Health’s revenue cycle is redefining compliance as a cornerstone of our Patient First culture. The focus of this position is to help ensure that our processes—from billing and coding to documentation and privacy—reflect our unwavering commitment to ethical excellence and quality care. His work and collaboration with the team will help to integrate compliance into every aspect of the revenue cycle, driving operational efficiency and fostering patient trust. Siddhesh’s role is vital in guiding our teams to adhere to the highest standards while enhancing the overall patient experience, helping to position Ochsner Health as a leader in both financial stewardship and patient-centered care.

Guided by oversight from regulatory bodies such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and others, we prioritize accuracy, accountability, and adherence to the highest standards. These organizations set the benchmarks for billing integrity, patient privacy, and data security, shaping how healthcare providers operate ethically and efficiently.

To quote Siddhesh, “compliance isn’t just about following rules—it’s about earning patient trust and delivering peace of mind”. We work to ensure our teams are equipped with the tools, training, and technology needed to integrate compliance into every aspect of the revenue cycle, ensuring that we remain a leader in both financial stewardship and patient-centered care. Through his innovative approach, collaboration with the Compliance Department, and commitment to excellence, he helps ensure our division’s focus on compliance, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of our mission to deliver a patient focused experience with integrity and accountability.

Breaking Down the Silos Through the Ochsner Way

At Ochsner Health, we have worked to redefine revenue cycle management (RCM) compliance as a continuous journey of ethical excellence. It encompasses every facet of the patient experience, from initial registration to final payment. We believe that true RCM success lies in breaking down the traditional silos between compliance and revenue cycle departments. These two functions are inherently intertwined, and their success is deeply dependent on each other. By fostering open communication, shared goals, and a collaborative spirit, we cultivate a truly integrated approach. This "Ochsner Way" ensures that compliance is not a separate entity, but rather an integral part of every decision and action within our revenue cycle. Siddhesh views collaboration as a competitive advantage and knows that his position must collaborate with the Compliance Department leadership to ensure that our compliance and revenue cycle teams are aligned, efficient, and striving to stay ahead of the curve.

Through innovative best practices, we continue to drive toward excellence. Our goal is to ensure that we not only meet but exceed expectations in compliance and revenue cycle management. Here’s how we achieve it:

Joint Training and Education: We believe in the power of shared knowledge. By conducting regular, cross-departmental training on the latest coding guidelines, regulatory updates, and revenue cycle best practices, we provide team members with a clear, unified understanding of compliance expectations. This continuous learning empowers our staff to work together seamlessly, leading to better outcomes and a stronger sense of teamwork.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Our secret to success? Leveraging data analytics to drive smarter decisions. By identifying areas for improvement in both compliance and revenue cycle performance, we stay ahead of challenges, tackle issues proactively, and continuously refine our processes. This data-centric approach ensures that we’re always improving, innovating, and optimizing—making every decision count toward success.

Continuous Quality Improvement: We’re never satisfied with the status quo. Regular audits and performance reviews help us spot any gaps in compliance or revenue cycle efficiency. But we don’t stop there—once we identify areas for improvement, we take immediate corrective actions and roll out solutions that elevate our performance. This constant push for improvement ensures that we are always getting better and that our processes stay sharp.

Pre-Risk Assessments and Robust Risk Mitigation Framework: We know that preventing issues is just as important as solving them. Both the Compliance and Internal Audit Departments work with us on thorough detailed pre-risk assessments. Through these, we focus on identifying potential risks early on, allowing us to take a proactive approach to mitigating them. With a robust risk framework in place, we ensure that both compliance and revenue cycle functions operate smoothly, avoiding costly mistakes and enhancing our overall operational integrity.

Dedicated Revenue Cycle Compliance Project Manager: One of our game-changers is the role of Siddhesh Desai as a Revenue Cycle Compliance Project Manager—our strategic liaison between compliance and revenue cycle teams. This role helps ensure that communication is seamless, challenges are addressed swiftly, and everyone is working toward the same goals. It’s a win for both departments, as it keeps us all on the same page and drives mutual success.

Revenue Cycle Compliance Committee: Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do. Led by the Compliance Department, our Revenue Cycle Compliance Committee serves as an open, collaborative space where we transparently report out focus items, share best practices, brainstorm solutions, and learn from one another. Learnings in the Committee are then brought back to the RCM team to ensure a focus on continuous improvement helping solve problems faster and evolve practices. By coming together as a team, we’re able to solve problems faster, learn from each other’s successes, and continuously evolve our practices.

Leveraging Tools and Technology: We’re committed to staying ahead of the curve with cutting-edge technology and tools. By investing in innovative solutions, we’re able to streamline processes, reduce errors, and empower our teams to perform at their best. This investment in technology enhances efficiency and ensures that both compliance and revenue cycle departments have the resources they need to succeed.

Attending Webinars and Seminars: Staying informed and engaged is another key to our success – active participation in webinars and seminars hosted by regulatory bodies and healthcare organizations is a must. This ongoing education ensures that we’re in the know about the latest trends, regulatory changes, and industry best practices—so we can stay ahead of the game.

Staying informed and engaged is another key to our success – active participation in webinars and seminars hosted by regulatory bodies and healthcare organizations is a must. This ongoing education ensures that we’re in the know about the latest trends, regulatory changes, and industry best practices—so we can stay ahead of the game. Culture of Teamwork: At Ochsner Health, we don’t just talk about teamwork—we live it. By fostering a culture of mutual respect, collaboration, and shared purpose, we create an environment where every department is aligned and working toward the same goals. This culture not only drives results but also ensures that every team member feels valued, empowered, and invested in our shared mission.

These best practices aren’t just strategies—they’re the building blocks of our success. By breaking down silos and working together as one unified team, Ochsner Health is leading the way in revenue cycle management and compliance. It’s a win for our teams, a win for our patients, and a win for our organization as a whole.

Leaders’ Perspectives on Partnership

“True partnership thrives on trust and mutual respect. By aligning our efforts and working toward shared goals, we can achieve far more together. To break down silos, we created the role of Revenue Cycle Compliance Manager, with Siddhesh Desai at the forefront. His leadership drives our compliance initiatives, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve and set the standard for excellence in the revenue cycle.”

— Stephanie Wells, System Vice President of Revenue Cycle & HIM

“Collaboration goes beyond communication—it’s about creating a culture where everyone is empowered to solve problems together. In healthcare, where challenges are high-stakes, Siddhesh Desai’s role as Revenue Cycle Compliance Manager is pivotal. His ability to align teams, drive compliance, and tackle complexities ensures we stay ahead and continuously deliver excellence.”

— Sandra Dufrene, VP of Revenue Systems & Integrity

“The Revenue Cycle team has always been an exceptional partner, proactively driving compliance initiatives with remarkable foresight. Their approach is not only efficient but truly seamless, making collaboration effortless. Their unwavering commitment and readiness to tackle challenges head-on has elevated our work to new heights, consistently exceeding expectations. Thanks to their relentless dedication, we are able to navigate the complexities of healthcare with confidence and excellence.”

— Gregory Olivier, AVP of Compliance

Shaping Tomorrow Together: The Path Forward in Collaboration

The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, and so are we. As we look ahead, our collaboration will be driven by innovation, adaptability, and a shared commitment to excellence. Here’s what we focus on to ensure that we continue to shape our future:

Stay Ahead of Regulatory Changes: We’ll keep a keen eye on the regulatory landscape, adapting quickly to stay compliant and ahead of any changes. This proactive approach ensures we’re always prepared, minimizing risks, and maximizing efficiency.

Invest in Cutting-Edge Technology: We’ll leverage technology to boost efficiency, strengthen data security, and simplify workflows. With these tools, we’ll ensure our teams are equipped to excel and our processes remain smooth and effective.

Embrace Continuous Learning: Growth never stops. We’ll encourage ongoing learning and development for all team members, ensuring we’re always at the forefront of industry trends, ready to innovate and solve problems with expertise.

Enhance the Patient Experience: By reducing administrative burdens and improving communication, we’ll continue to make the patient journey smoother and more efficient. Our focus on the patient experience will strengthen trust, satisfaction, and loyalty.

Together, Revenue Cycle and Compliance will lead the way in transforming healthcare, one collaborative step at a time.

The question is – “Are you ready to take the next step, embrace this collaborative journey, and be a driving force behind transformation within your organization?”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or professional advice. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or positions of Ochsner Health or its affiliates. Readers should consult with appropriate professionals for guidance specific to their circumstances.