Sentara CISO: Most appointments to be remote going forward

The majority of appointments at Sentara Healthcare will be remote for the foreseeable future, the Norfolk, Va.-based health system's chief information security officer told Business Insider.

In the past three months since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., Sentara transitioned most of its 30,000-member workforce to remote status. That reliance on digital won't go away as the course of the virus changes, Dan Bowden, CISO at Sentara, told the publication.

"We're looking harder at the tools we provide," Mr. Bowden told Business Insider. "And there's a new conversation for security professionals in healthcare, which is, how do we respond to this?"

Mr. Bowden said Sentara has implemented multifactor authentication to verify patient identity for its in-house video call app. Patient data is protected through a medley of third-party security software, including Microsoft, Tenable and Amazon Web Services.

