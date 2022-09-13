Novant Health sets environmental sustainability goals for 2030, 2050

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health has set quantitative goals to further environmental sustainability within its organization.

The health system will "further embed environmental sustainability initiatives into its culture" through actions such as building retrofits, renewable energy, recycling and composting and supplier engagement, according to a Sept. 13 news release shared with Becker's.

By 2030, Novant plans to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions by at least 35 percent; divert at least 67 percent of waste from landfills; reduce water use by at least 10 percent; and require partners covering 67 percent or more of supply emissions to set their own targets.

By 2050, Novant plans to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90 percent, reaching net zero; divert at least 90 percent of waste from landfills, reaching "zero waste"; and reduce water use by at least 25 percent, the release said.