Michigan physician group to rebrand under Holland Hospital

Lakeshore Health Partners, a physicians group in Holland, Mich., will be rebranded under the Holland Hospital umbrella this fall, according to local news station GRBJ.

Lakeshore Health Partners, a medical group with 21 practices and 300 staff members, was formed in 2009.

The medical group will begin rebranding with new logos and an integrated website.

In addition, LHP Ear, Nose & Throat will now be named Holland Hospital Ear, Nose & Throat, and LHP Women's Health will be named Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care.

"Not everyone may have realized that our physician practices were under the Holland Hospital umbrella," Michelle Doctor, vice president of Holland Hospital Medical Group, told GRBJ. "Our rebranding reflects who we really are and reinforces our collective strengths. The greater awareness that we're all part of one group will enhance our reputation as the area’s leading healthcare provider."

More articles on strategy:

Hospital rebrands: 10 recent name changes

Air travel won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, industry group says

Walmart plans to open at least 6 more health clinics in Georgia this year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.