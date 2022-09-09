Kaiser names COO of foundation tasked with restructuring Colorado, Washington markets

Binesh Batra, MD, has been named COO of the medical foundation that is creating a single enterprise organization in Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Colorado and Washington state markets, according to a leadership announcement shared with Becker's Sept. 9.

As COO, Dr. Batra will report to the foundation CEO, once that individual is selected.

Dr. Batra will begin his new role Sept. 26. He will "be responsible for day-to-day operations and will work with leaders to develop the infrastructure needed to provide KP Medical Foundation services and capabilities," according to the leadership announcement.

Dr. Batra, a board-certified gastroenterologist, spent more than 12 years as area medical director for Kaiser Permanente's 352-bed Downey (Calif.) Medical Center. He also was chief of staff and oversaw operations on all levels for nine outpatient medical offices and Downey Medical Center, according to the leadership announcement.

His new appointment comes after Kaiser Permanente's Colorado and Washington medical groups and health plan agreed to a new organizational structure and operating model in these two markets. Components of the new model include the new medical foundation, more alignment of the medical groups' support of Kaiser Permanente health system's mission, and one market leadership team that includes all physician levels.

"The medical foundation will organize expertise, systems, resources and standards to manage ambulatory care operations for our Colorado and Washington medical groups," a source within Kaiser Permanente told Becker's in April. "Through this change, the Colorado and Washington medical groups and health plan will have even more aligned responsibility and accountability to lead the market as one organization, including strategic planning, business planning, capital planning, growth, culture and marketing."

The medical foundation will also focus on growth and furthering relationships with organizations in Kaiser Permanente's other markets.