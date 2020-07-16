Intermountain Healthcare to rename Dixie Regional Medical Center

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare will change the name of Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center to Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital, effective Jan. 1, the health system announced July 16.

"The original name was chosen 68 years ago to promote a feeling of community," Mitch Cloward, hospital administrator, said in a news release. "Intermountain is committed to creating places of healing, which includes ensuring an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome. This new name positions us do that well into the future."

Dixie Regional Medical Center is a 284-bed facility in St. George, Utah. According to Intermountain, the hospital's roots date to 1913, when St. George's first hospital opened as Washington County Hospital. In 1917, the name was changed to McGregor Hospital in honor of Donald McGregor, MD. Then in 1952 a new Dixie Pioneer Memorial Hospital was built on the west side of the current 400 East Campus. To accommodate regional growth, Pioneer Memorial Hospital expanded and was renamed Dixie Medical Center in 1975. Intermountain said "regional" was added to the hospital's name in 1990.

Mr. Cloward said "Dixie" as a word "still has a beautiful meaning for many who live here," but "the meaning is not clear for everyone."

"For some, it only requires explanation. For others who are not from this area, it has offensive connotations," he said.

Patrick Carroll, MD, the hospital's medical director, said in the news release the new name will also "provide greater strength and clarity" as the hospital serves visitors to the area and recruits physicians, research scientists and caregivers.

