Highmark launches consulting business

Highmark Health launched a subsidiary called Lumevity that will consult businesses on financial and operational changes, the Pittsburgh-based integrated health system said July 27.

Among many initiatives, Lumevity will focus on helping businesses implement automation for areas with repetitive tasks. Highmark will use tactics that worked in its own operations that have improved its bottom line by $500 million and freed up 8 million employee hours.

"Lumevity is seeking partner organizations whose future is tied to maximizing human capital, but are currently burdened with complex, unclear or clunky processes, structures and technology," Highmark said.