Good Samaritan Hospital gets new name

After 60 years, Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, N.Y., has rebranded to Good Samaritan University Hospital.

On Oct. 12, dozens of healthcare workers, elected officials and hospital administration members gathered to unveil the new name, which underscores the medical center's commitment to its residency and fellowship programs, Greater Babylon reported. More than 500 physicians have been educated through the medical center's graduate medical education program since 1994, hospital officials said during the unveiling.

Good Samaritan University Hospital is also building a $500 million patient care pavilion slated to open in 2025. The pavilion will feature a 70,000-square-foot adult and pediatric emergency department, 16 operating rooms and three floors of private rooms.

Good Samaritan University Hospital is part of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health. The health system has nearly 16,000 employees, six acute care hospitals and other health facilities.