Despite overall satisfaction, patients struggle with some aspects of rural healthcare

Despite 93 percent of patients reporting satisfaction with the service and expertise provided at rural health providers, price transparency and wait times created difficulties for some patients.

Wipfli, a healthcare accounting and consulting firm, surveyed 1,045 people on their experiences with rural health providers, the company announced on March 31. Although a majority of respondents reported overall satisfaction, there were some issues. 

  1. While only a quarter of patients looked at rural health providers' prices, almost 30 percent of those who did couldn't find any prices published.

  2. About 37 percent of patients experience longer wait times for treatment over the course of the pandemic. 

  3. Thirty-six percent of respondents said they used telehealth, but only 30 percent said they prefer it to in-person visits. 

