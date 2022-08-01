CommonSpirit joins national partnership for health and social care

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has joined the Partnership to Align Social Care, a national partnership aimed at connecting health systems, health plans and other healthcare organizations to improve health equity and social care delivery.

CommonSpirit has also provided the partnership with a $100,000 grant, according to a July 25 press release. The partnership will use these funds and other resources to connect health organizations with social care delivery, including childcare, jobs and housing resources as a way to improve population health and health equity.

"As one of the nation's largest providers of Medicaid services, CommonSpirit works with community-based organizations in more than 21 states because we believe it's critical to the health of the communities we serve," said Ji Im, senior director for community and population health for CommonSpirit. "Through our participation in the Partnership, we are bringing decades of best practices to help create a blueprint for the integration of health care and social services."