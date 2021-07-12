8.5% of emissions come from healthcare — 6 things to know to improve sustainability

In the United States, 8.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions are caused by the healthcare industry, and few standards exist to mitigate them, according to a June 30 report published by Yale Insights.

Jodi Sherman, MD, a physician at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and sustainability researcher at Yale University, spoke with Yale Insights on the healthcare industry's effect on the climate and what can be done to improve sustainability.

Six things to know: