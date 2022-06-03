5 priorities for a health system of the future, according to Philips report

Focussing on data innovation, interoperability and workforce resilience can all create the ingredients for a resilient and sustainable health system that can survive a crisis, according to a June 2 Philips article based on a recent report.
To ensure sustainable, resilient healthcare system, five key issues need to be prioritized and worked on:
- Leverage digital and technological advancements to reimagine service delivery, decentering the hospital as the main hub but instead distributing care services across local communities and even into patients homes.
- Work to keep data infrastructures open, accessible and interoperable to allow teams to respond faster in the wake of a crisis.
- Accelerate the shift toward value-based and patient-centric care to ease the pressure on the healthcare workforce to constantly react to disease. This change can create a more flexible work environment too where staff are constantly learning.
- Open standards should be created to manage healthcare data in a way that makes it accessible, equitable and safe.
- Reduce wasteful financial practices and continue the shift toward preventive medicine and care to create a more robust and resilient financial system.