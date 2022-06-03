5 priorities for a health system of the future, according to Philips report

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) -

Focussing on data innovation, interoperability and workforce resilience can all create the ingredients for a resilient and sustainable health system that can survive a crisis, according to a June 2 Philips article based on a recent report. 

To ensure sustainable, resilient healthcare system, five key issues need to be prioritized and worked on:

  1. Leverage digital and technological advancements to reimagine service delivery, decentering the hospital as the main hub but instead distributing care services across local communities and even into patients homes. 

  2. Work to keep data infrastructures open, accessible and interoperable to allow teams to respond faster in the wake of a crisis. 

  3. Accelerate the shift toward value-based and patient-centric care to ease the pressure on the healthcare workforce to constantly react to disease. This change can create a more flexible work environment too where staff are constantly learning. 

  4. Open standards should be created to manage healthcare data in a way that makes it accessible, equitable and safe. 

  5. Reduce wasteful financial practices and continue the shift toward preventive medicine and care to create a more robust and resilient financial system.

