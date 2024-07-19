MD Anderson, Zambia form partnership

The University of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston has entered a five-year agreement with the Zambian Ministry of Health to advance cancer care and prevention efforts across the country.

"This collaboration with the Zambian Ministry of Health represents a significant step forward for MD Anderson's global strategy and our mission to end cancer," Peter Pisters, MD, president of MD Anderson, said in a July 18 news release. "Through this joint effort, we can improve training, education and cancer research in Zambia, ultimately elevating the standard of care through a sustainable approach."

The agreement builds off of an existing partnership between MD Anderson and Zambia's Cancer Diseases Hospital that began in 2013 and focused on radiation oncology. Through the new collaborative, the cancer center will now work directly with the health ministry "to support its national cancer control planning and implementation," with a focus on breast and cervical cancers — the two most common types in Zambia.

Through its global oncology program, MD Anderson works with low-and-middle income countries providing education, training and advisory services. It has agreements with the World Health Organization, Mozambique and Indonesia.





