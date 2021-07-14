Where 11 health systems rank among the best places to work in IT

From great pay to exceptional training, here are the best health systems to work at if you're in IT, according to a July 12 InsiderPro report.

InsiderPro and Computer World ranked the top 100 companies to work for in IT for their 28th annual report. They also ranked companies for career development and diversity.

Here are the top 11 health systems:

Career development:

Genesis Healthcare System (Zanesville, Ohio)

Overall rank: 10

Diversity:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Overall rank: 3



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Overall rank: 4



Sharp Healthcare (San Diego)

Overall rank: 5



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Overall rank: 8

Best large companies:

Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

Overall rank: 23



Sharp Healthcare

Overall rank: 30



Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Overall rank: 36



Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Overall rank: 40



AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Overall rank: 42



Kaiser Permanente

Overall rank: 43



Banner Health (Phoenix)

Overall rank: 45



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Overall rank: 46



Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

Overall rank: 47



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Overall rank: 48

Best Midsize companies: