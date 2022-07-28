US News' top hospitals for 15 specialties

On July 26, U.S. News and World Report released its best hospitals rankings for 2022-23, which compared about 5,000 hospitals nationwide in 15 adult specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.

Here are the top three hospitals in each of the 15 specialties, per U.S. News:

Cancer

1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Cardiology and heart surgery

1. Cleveland Clinic

2. Mayo Clinic

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Diabetes and endocrinology

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

3. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Ear, nose and throat

1. Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

2. UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Gastroenterology and GI surgery

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

3. UCLA Medical Center

Geriatrics

1. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. NYU Langone Hospitals

Neurology and neurosurgery

1. NYU Langone Hospitals

2. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

3. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

Obstetrics and gynecology

1. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

2. Mayo Clinic

3. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Ophthalmology

1. University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics

2. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals (Philadelphia)

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Orthopedics

1. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

2. Mayo Clinic

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Psychiatry

1. McLean Hospital (Belmont, Mass.)

2. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Pulmonology and lung surgery

1. Mayo Clinic

2. University of Colorado Hospital (Denver)

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Rehabilitation

1. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (Chicago)

2. TIRR Memorial Hermann (Houston)

3. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Charlestown, Mass.)

Rheumatology

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Urology

1. Mayo Clinic

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center