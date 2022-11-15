US News names 2022-23 Best Nursing Homes: 5 things to know

U.S. News and World Report published its 2022-23 Best Nursing Homes ratings Nov. 15.

Five things to know:

1. This year's ratings feature two new measures for weekend staffing and infection rates that resulted in hospitalizations. The weekend staffing measure is part of the long-term care rating, while the infection rates measure is part of the short-term rehabilitation rating.

2. U.S. News used various CMS data to evaluate facilities. This includes data from Care Compare, the CMS public reporting site, as well as data from CMS' COVID-19 Nursing Homes Data program. Sources also include data from Long Term Care Community Coalition and Data from LTCFocus, among others. More information about the methodology is available here.

3. For the ratings, U.S. News evaluated 15,178 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. More than 1,650 of those evaluated were recognized as "high performing" in short-term rehabilitation, and 1,103 were recognized as "high performing" in long-term care. U.S. News said it recognized 335 facilities in both.

4. California has the highest number of nursing homes rated as "high performing," with 206 facilities designated as such in short-term rehabilitation and 148 designated as such in long-term care.

5. After California, Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas are among states with the most nursing homes recognized as "high performing."

For more information about the ratings, click here.