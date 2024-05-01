Top 50 cities for startups

San Francisco and New York City top the list of the best cities for startups, according to PitchBook.
The market data site based its rankings on the size and maturity of each city's startup network, using PitchBook's proprietary data on private companies and data from the past six years related to such factors as deals, exits and funding.
Here are the world's top cities for startups, according to the April 18 rankings:
1. San Francisco
2. New York City
3. Beijing
4. Shanghai
5. Los Angeles
6. Boston
7. London
8. Shenzhen, China
9. Seoul, South Korea
10. Tokyo
11. Hangzhou, China
12. Washington, D.C.
13. Seattle
14. Singapore
15. San Diego
16. Austin, Texas
17. Guangzhou, China
18. Tel Aviv, Israel
19. Denver
20. Berlin
21. Suzhou, China
22. Paris
23. Sao Paulo
24. Chicago
25. Salt Lake City
26. Hong Kong
27. Stockholm
28. Toronto
29. Philadelphia
30. Miami
31. Nanjing, China
32. Mumbai, India
33. Chengdu, China
34. Bengaluru, India
35. Amsterdam
36. Dallas
37. Atlanta
38. Vancouver, British Columbia
39. Changsha, China
40. Munich
41. Wuxi, China
42. Raleigh, N.C.
43. Sydney
44. Hefei, China
45. Phoenix
46. Minneapolis
47. Montreal
48. Gurugram, India
49. Portland, Ore.
50. Houston