Top 50 cities for startups

San Francisco and New York City top the list of the best cities for startups, according to PitchBook.

The market data site based its rankings on the size and maturity of each city's startup network, using PitchBook's proprietary data on private companies and data from the past six years related to such factors as deals, exits and funding.

Here are the world's top cities for startups, according to the April 18 rankings:

1. San Francisco

2. New York City

3. Beijing

4. Shanghai

5. Los Angeles

6. Boston

7. London

8. Shenzhen, China

9. Seoul, South Korea

10. Tokyo

11. Hangzhou, China

12. Washington, D.C.

13. Seattle

14. Singapore

15. San Diego

16. Austin, Texas

17. Guangzhou, China

18. Tel Aviv, Israel

19. Denver

20. Berlin

21. Suzhou, China

22. Paris

23. Sao Paulo

24. Chicago

25. Salt Lake City

26. Hong Kong

27. Stockholm

28. Toronto

29. Philadelphia

30. Miami

31. Nanjing, China

32. Mumbai, India

33. Chengdu, China

34. Bengaluru, India

35. Amsterdam

36. Dallas

37. Atlanta

38. Vancouver, British Columbia

39. Changsha, China

40. Munich

41. Wuxi, China

42. Raleigh, N.C.

43. Sydney

44. Hefei, China

45. Phoenix

46. Minneapolis

47. Montreal

48. Gurugram, India

49. Portland, Ore.

50. Houston