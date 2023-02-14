These states are the most interested in getting fit per Pricelisto

Price tracking site, Pricelisto, examined search volume data to determine what states are searching for fitness options the most.

The study looked at key search metrics over the last 12 months to determine which states are most interested in physical fitness. The East Coast dominated with seven out of 10 spots. The most searched term was “Planet Fitness,” fitting since it is the Unites States’ largest gym chain.

The states most interested in getting fit: number of searches per 100,000 people (rounded to the nearest whole number)

1. Massachusetts: 1041 searches per 100,000 people

2. Colorado: 921 searches per 100,000 people

3. New York.: 904 searches per 100,000 people

4. New Jersey: 902 searches per 100,000 people

5. Rhode Island: 857 searches per 100,000 people

6. Washington: 843 searches per 100,000 people

7. Florida: 824 searches per 100,000 people

8. North Caroline: 814 searches per 100,000 people

9. California: 808 searches per 100,000 people

10. Delaware: 774 searches per 100,000 people