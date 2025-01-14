The top-paying healthcare jobs for 2025

U.S. News & World Report has determined the highest-paying healthcare jobs, including multiple specialties.

The list is part of the media company's 2025 best jobs rankings, released Jan. 14.

For the rankings, U.S. News examined data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs are then scored based on future prospects, wage potential, employment, safety and stability, and work-life balance. More information about the methodology is available here.



Here are the 12 best-paying healthcare jobs in 2025, per U.S. News, alongside their median salaries and where they rank among the best healthcare jobs.

OB-GYN (tie)

Median salary: $239,200*

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 23

Psychiatrist (tie)

Median salary: $239,200*

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 13

Emergency medicine physician (tie)

Median salary: $239,200*

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 25

Orthodontist (tie)

Median salary: $239,200*

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 32

Anesthesiologist (tie)

Median salary: $239,200*

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 12

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon (tie)

Median salary: $239,200*

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 15

Radiologist (tie)

Median salary: $239,200*

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 27

Nurse anesthetist

Median salary: $212,650

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 5

Pediatrician

Median salary: $198,690

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 21

Dentist

Median salary: $166,300

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 19

Podiatrist

Median salary: $141,650

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 36

Pharmacist

Median salary: $136,030

Best healthcare jobs ranking: 17

* Note: The jobs for which the median salary is $239,200 is based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' determination that the wage is equal to or greater than $115 per hour or $239,200 per year.