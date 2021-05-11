States with the most, fewest overdose deaths per capita

West Virginia has the most drug overdose deaths per capita, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The analysis examined which states have the biggest drug problems. Analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 21 metrics, including overdose deaths per capita. The number of drug overdose deaths is calculated per 100,000 people using CDC data. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are five places with the most drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, based on the analysis.

Note: This includes a tie at No. 1 because there was a cut-off value at 40.

1. West Virginia: 52.80

1. Delaware: 48.00

1. Washington, D.C.: 43.20

4. Ohio: 38.30

5. Maryland: 38.20

Here are five states with the fewest drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents based on the analysis.

1. Nebraska: 8.70

2. South Dakota: 10.50

3. Texas: 10.80

4. North Dakota: 11.40

5. Iowa: 11.50

