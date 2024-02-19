States ranked by total physician assistants in 2024

Jakob Emerson -

California has the most physician assistants in the country, while Mississippi has the least, according to KFF data published in February.

KFF sourced Redi-Data for professionally active state licensed physicians assistant data as of January 2024. In the United States, there are 126,634 active PAs.

States ranked by total physician assistants in 2024:

  1. California: 11,846
  2. Texas: 10,661
  3. Florida: 9,371
  4. New York: 8,431
  5. North Carolina: 6,385
  6. Michigan: 6,065
  7. Pennsylvania: 5,631
  8. Ohio: 4,251
  9. Massachusetts: 4,187
  10. Illinois: 4,078
  11. New Jersey: 3,773
  12. Georgia: 3,426
  13. Colorado: 3,423
  14. Virginia: 3,381
  15. Maryland: 3,279
  16. Minnesota: 3,066
  17. Arizona: 2,823
  18. Connecticut: 2,633
  19. Tennessee: 2,401
  20. Oregon: 2,025
  21. Washington: 1,974
  22. Wisconsin: 1,770
  23. Oklahoma: 1,706
  24. Indiana: 1,532
  25. Kentucky: 1,380
  26. Louisiana: 1,316
  27. Nebraska: 1,270
  28. Missouri: 1,217
  29. Iowa: 1,215
  30. New Hampshire: 962
  31. Idaho: 899
  32. Nevada: 897
  33. South Carolina: 888
  34. Utah: 767
  35. Kansas: 719
  36. Maine: 715
  37. District of Columbia: 713
  38. Alabama: 699
  39. New Mexico: 657
  40. Rhode Island: 655
  41. South Dakota: 611
  42. West Virginia: 511
  43. Arkansas: 468
  44. Alaska: 459
  45. Vermont: 330
  46. Montana: 285
  47. Delaware: 275
  48. North Dakota: 216
  49. Hawaii: 145
  50. Wyoming: 129
  51. Mississippi: 118

