California has the most physician assistants in the country, while Mississippi has the least, according to KFF data published in February.
KFF sourced Redi-Data for professionally active state licensed physicians assistant data as of January 2024. In the United States, there are 126,634 active PAs.
States ranked by total physician assistants in 2024:
- California: 11,846
- Texas: 10,661
- Florida: 9,371
- New York: 8,431
- North Carolina: 6,385
- Michigan: 6,065
- Pennsylvania: 5,631
- Ohio: 4,251
- Massachusetts: 4,187
- Illinois: 4,078
- New Jersey: 3,773
- Georgia: 3,426
- Colorado: 3,423
- Virginia: 3,381
- Maryland: 3,279
- Minnesota: 3,066
- Arizona: 2,823
- Connecticut: 2,633
- Tennessee: 2,401
- Oregon: 2,025
- Washington: 1,974
- Wisconsin: 1,770
- Oklahoma: 1,706
- Indiana: 1,532
- Kentucky: 1,380
- Louisiana: 1,316
- Nebraska: 1,270
- Missouri: 1,217
- Iowa: 1,215
- New Hampshire: 962
- Idaho: 899
- Nevada: 897
- South Carolina: 888
- Utah: 767
- Kansas: 719
- Maine: 715
- District of Columbia: 713
- Alabama: 699
- New Mexico: 657
- Rhode Island: 655
- South Dakota: 611
- West Virginia: 511
- Arkansas: 468
- Alaska: 459
- Vermont: 330
- Montana: 285
- Delaware: 275
- North Dakota: 216
- Hawaii: 145
- Wyoming: 129
- Mississippi: 118