States ranked by hospital beds per 1,000 population

The District of Columbia has the most hospital beds per 1,000 population of all U.S. states, while Washington has the fewest for the second year in a row, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released.

The ranking is based on 2015-22 data from the American Hospital Association's annual survey. Figures represent staffed beds at community hospitals, which account for 85 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.

Nationwide, there were 2.35 hospital beds per 1,000 people, down from 2.37 in 2021. There were a total of 784,112 beds in the country.

Here's where each state and the District of Columbia stand:

District of Columbia — 5.01 beds per 1,000 population

South Dakota — 4.61

North Dakota — 4.26

Mississippi — 3.93

West Virginia — 3.62

Nebraska — 3.4

Wyoming — 3.25

Montana — 3.2

Louisiana — 3.19

Kansas — 3.17

Arkansas — 3.13

Kentucky — 3.1

Alabama — 3.07

Missouri — 2.89

Oklahoma — 2.78

Iowa — 2.72

Tennessee — 2.68

Ohio — 2.68

Pennsylvania — 2.68

Indiana — 2.64

Maine — 2.53

New York — 2.53

Florida — 2.48

Michigan — 2.45

Illinois — 2.44

Minnesota — 2.39

New Jersey — 2.36

Delaware — 2.3

Massachusetts — 2.29

Georgia — 2.26

Alaska — 2.23

South Carolina — 2.23

Texas — 2.2

North Carolina — 2.07

Connecticut — 2.06

New Hampshire — 2.05

Hawaii — 2.05

Nevada — 2.04

Vermont — 2.03

Virginia — 2.01

Arizona — 1.99

Wisconsin — 1.95

Rhode Island — 1.94

Colorado — 1.92

California — 1.89

Idaho — 1.85

Maryland — 1.81

New Mexico — 1.74

Utah — 1.7

Oregon — 1.66

Washington — 1.6