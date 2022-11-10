Patients, providers prefer these 27 health systems 2 to 1 over competitors

Alexis Kayser -

WebMD and Medscape announced their 2022 Choice Awards on Nov. 10, recognizing hospitals that are preferred by patients and providers across five speciality areas: oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and gastroenterology. 

To gather data, WebMD randomly intercepted relevant conditions and audiences on its website and provided 1,000 to 1,500 viewers per specialty area with a live poll; responses were geo-located to gather market information. Physicians were targeted via an email from Medscape, and 250 to 300 survey replies were gathered per specialty. 

The WebMD Elite Award was given to health systems which patients and physicians preferred 2 to 1 over local competitors in at least one specialty area. The following 27 met those criteria: 

  1. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

  2. Cleveland Clinic

  3. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

  4. Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)

  5. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

  6. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

  7. Houston Methodist

  8. Huntsman Cancer Institute (Salt Lake City)

  9. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

  10. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

  11. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

  12. Mayo Clinic-Arizona (Phoenix) 

  13. Mayo Clinic-Minnesota (Rochester)

  14. MD Anderson (Houston)

  15. Memorial Sloan Kettering (New York City)

  16. Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

  17. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

  18. Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

  19. Oregon Health & Science University (Portland, Ore.)

  20. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

  21. Rothman Orthopedic Institute (Philadelphia)

  22. Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

  23. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

  24. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

  25. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

  26. UW Medicine (Seattle)

  27. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health 

