Patients, providers prefer these 27 health systems 2 to 1 over competitors

WebMD and Medscape announced their 2022 Choice Awards on Nov. 10, recognizing hospitals that are preferred by patients and providers across five speciality areas: oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and gastroenterology.

To gather data, WebMD randomly intercepted relevant conditions and audiences on its website and provided 1,000 to 1,500 viewers per specialty area with a live poll; responses were geo-located to gather market information. Physicians were targeted via an email from Medscape, and 250 to 300 survey replies were gathered per specialty.

The WebMD Elite Award was given to health systems which patients and physicians preferred 2 to 1 over local competitors in at least one specialty area. The following 27 met those criteria: