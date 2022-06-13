Leapfrog partners with financial news site for best hospital, ASC lists

Money.com, formerly Money Magazine, is partnering with The Leapfrog Group to launch a new series of lists of best hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S.

The lists, which will focus on patient safety and care quality, will use data from Leapfrog's annual hospital and ASC surveys, as well as other sources identified by Leapfrog's experts, according to a June 9 joint news release. After reviewing Leapfrog's recommendations, Money will publish lists of the best facilities for care across various categories, including best hospitals and ASCs, best ethical billing practices, best pediatric care and best maternity care.

"Healthcare is one of the largest and most important investments Americans make. The Leapfrog Group is the gold standard for identifying the places where that investment pays off — in better health and saved lives, as well as cost effectiveness," Mike Ayers, executive editor of Money, said in the release. "Leapfrog's deep expertise on quality and patient safety, as well as the independence of their ratings, makes this partnership a unique and valuable resource for all consumers."

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in the release: "For decades, Money has helped millions of people live richer lives in the fullest sense. That is why we are very excited to work with their incredible team to help inform their readership of the safest, highest quality places for healthcare in the United States."

In addition to its hospital and ASC surveys, Leapfrog assigns "A" through "F" letter grades to hospitals in the U.S. for patient safety performance.

Hospitals and ASCs wanting to be considered for Money's new lists must complete the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey or Leapfrog ASC Survey by Aug. 31.

