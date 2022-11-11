7 health systems ranked as best employers for veterans

Healthcare can be a great industry for veterans to enter after their service. On this Veterans Day, here are the seven best health system employers for veterans, per Military Times:

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston) Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.) Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) Boston Medical Center Health System Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.)

To learn about Military Times' methodology for their rankings, click here.