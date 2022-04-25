5 states with the most for-profit hospitals

Texas has more for-profit community hospitals than any other state, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Kaiser Family Foundation draws its data from the 2020 AHA Annual Survey of Hospitals. The American Hospital Association defines community hospitals as "all nonfederal, short-term general, and specialty hospitals whose facilities and services are available to the public."

Nearly a quarter — 24 percent — of community hospitals in the U.S. were classified as for-profit in 2020, while more than 57 percent were nonprofit and nearly 19 percent were controlled by state, county or city governments.

Here are the states with the most for-profit hospitals as of 2020, the latest year for which data is available:

1. Texas — 271 for-profit hospitals (51.8 percent of community hospitals in the state)

2. Florida — 103 for-profit hospitals (48.1 percent of community hospitals in the state)

3. California — 81 for-profit hospitals (22.9 percent of community hospitals in the state)

4. Louisiana — 64 for-profit hospitals (40.3 percent of community hospitals in the state)

5. Oklahoma — 49 for-profit hospitals (40.2 percent of community hospitals in the state)