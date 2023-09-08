5 fastest-, slowest-growing physician specialities

Psychiatrists have the fastest projected growth for physicians while pediatricians have the slowest.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics updated its projected growth for occupations from 2022 to 2032 on Sept. 6.

The more recent update, posted in May 2023, listed the top growing physician specialties as psychiatrist, pathologist, radiologist, surgeon, emergency medicine physician and family medicine physician — in that order.

Here are the new fastest- and slowest-growing physician specialties:

Fastest

Psychiatrists: 6.7 percent



Pathologists: 4.6 percent



Family medicine physicians: 3.7 percent



Radiologists: 3.6 percent



Neurologists: 3.2 percent

Slowest