33 billionaires in US healthcare

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Forbes' 36th annual list of the world's richest people in 2022 includes 33 entrepreneurs, heirs, inventors and leaders from U.S. healthcare.
Forbes highlighted 2,668 billionaires around the globe for its 2022 World's Billionaires list. In all, 329 people fell off the list in 2022 — the most since the 2009 financial crisis. The wealthiest person in the world for 2022 is Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder and CEO SpaceX, who has a net worth of $219 billion. (Find the complete listing here.)
Below, find the billionaires in U.S. healthcare, along with their overall rank on the Forbes list of 2,669 billionaires, their 2022 net worth, 2021 net worth and how they accumulated their wealth.
Thomas Frist Jr., MD, and family
Overall rank: 73
Net worth in 2022: $21.8 billion
Net worth in 2021: $15.7 billion
Dr. Frist, Jr. co-founded Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare with his father in 1968.
Carl Cook
Overall rank: 177
Net worth in 2022: $11.1 billion
Net worth in 2021: $9.9 billion
Mr. Cook is the CEO of Cook Group, a medical device manufacturer co-founded by his parents in 1963.
Li Ge, PhD
Overall rank: 235
Net worth in 2022: $8.8 billion
Net worth in 2021: $10.1 billion
Dr. Ge co-founded WuXi AppTec, a global research and development and manufacturing services company, in 2000 and serves as chair and CEO of the firm.
Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD
Overall rank: 324
Net worth in 2022: $7.3 billion
Net worth in 2021: $7.5 billion
Dr. Soon-Shiong is the founder of NantWorks, a network of healthcare, biotech and artificial intelligence startups, and inventor of cancer drug Abraxane.
Reinhold Schmieding
Overall rank: 330
Net worth in 2022: $7.2 billion
Net worth in 2021: $6.7 billion
Mr. Schmieding founded Arthrex, a global medical device company, in 1981.
Judy Faulkner
Overall rank: 343
Net worth in 2022: $7 billion
Net worth in 2021: $6 billion
Judy Faulkner founded EHR company Epic Systems in 1979.
Ronda Stryker
Overall rank: 363
Net worth in 2022: $6.8 billion
Net worth in 2021: $6.5 billion
Ms. Stryker is a director of Stryker Corp., the medical equipment company founded by her grandfather, Homer Stryker.
John Brown
Overall rank: 490
Net worth in 2022: $5.4 billion
Net worth in 2021: $5.2 billion
Mr. Brown ran Stryker Corp., a medical device and software company, for 32 years before he retired as chair emeritus in 2010.
Mark Cuban
Overall rank: 601
Net worth in 2022: $4.7 billion
Net worth in 2021: $4.4 billion
The billionaire investor known for owning the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and starring on ABC's Shark Tank launched a generic drug company called the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. in January 2021.
Jon Stryker
Overall rank: 687
Net worth in 2022: $4.2 billion
Net worth in 2021: $4.1 billion
Mr. Stryker is the founder and president of Arcus Foundation, which primarily supports great ape conservation efforts and LGBT social justice. He is the grandson of Homer Stryker, who founded Stryker Corp. in 1941.
Hao Hong, PhD
Overall rank: 728
Net worth in 2022: $4 billion
Net worth in 2021: $3.1 billion
Dr. Hong is the CEO and chair of Asymchem Laboratories, which provides pharmaceutical outsourcing services. He founded the company in 1999.
Pat Stryker
Overall rank: 984
Net worth in 2022: $3.1 billion
Net worth in 2021: $3 billion
Ms. Stryker is the founder of Bohemian Foundation, which supports music, community, global and civic programs. She is the granddaughter of Homer Stryker, who founded Stryker Corp. in 1941.
Stewart Rahr
Overall rank: 1,238
Net worth in 2022: $2.5 billion
Net worth in 2021: $2.3 billion
Mr. Rahr expanded Kinray, a pharmaceutical distributor his father founded in 1944, and sold it to Cardinal Health in 2010 for $1.3 billion.
Jeff Tangney
Overall rank: 1,292
Net worth in 2022: $2.4 billion
Net worth in 2021: n/a; Mr. Tagney is new to the Forbes list
Jeff Tangney co-founded Doximity, known as the "LinkedIn for Doctors," in 2010.
Osman Kibar, PhD
Overall rank: 1,341
Net worth in 2022: $2.3 billion
Net worth in 2021: $2.9 billion
Dr. Kibar is the founder and CEO of biotech firm Samumed.
Phillip Frost, MD
Overall rank: 1,397
Net worth in 2022: $2.2 billion
Net worth in 2021: $2.5 billion
A longtime healthcare investor, inventor and founder, Dr. Frost now serves as CEO and chair of Opko Health, a medical test and medication company focused on diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.
Alice Schwartz
Overall rank: 1,445 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion
Net worth in 2021: $2.4 billion
Ms. Schwartz and her husband founded life sciences research company Bio-Rad Laboratories in 1952.
Timothy Springer, PhD
Overall rank: 1,445 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion
Net worth in 2021: $2.2 billion
Dr. Springer is an immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Boston-based Harvard Medical School and an investor in biotech and pharmaceutical companies. When Moderna Therapeutics launched its initial public offering in 2018, Dr. Springer became the company's fourth-largest shareholder.
Amy Wyss
Overall rank: 1,445 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion
Net worth in 2021: $2 billion
Ms. Wyss' father, Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, founded medical equipment firm Synthes USA in 1977. The company was sold in 2021 to Johnson & Johnson for $19.7 billion in cash and stock.
Robert Duggan
Overall rank: 1,513
Net worth in 2022: $2 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.8 billion
Mr. Duggan is a serial entrepreneur. He led the 2015 sale of biotech firm Pharmacyclics to AbbVie for $21 billion in cash and stock.
Gary Michelson, MD
Overall rank: 1,645 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.8 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.7 billion
Dr. Michelson is a retired orthopedic and spinal surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents for orthopedic and spinal surgery instruments.
David Paul
Overall rank: 1,645 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.8 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.6 billion
Mr. Paul founded Globus Medical, a medical device manufacturer, in 2003 and serves as executive chair.
Phillip (Terry) Ragon
Overall rank: 1,645 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.8 billion
Net worth in 2021: $2.2 billion
Mr. Ragon founded software company InterSystems in 1978.
Noubar Afeyan, PhD
Overall rank: 1,729 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.9 billion
Dr. Afeyan founded life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering in 2000 and serves as the company's CEO.
Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family
Overall rank: 1,729 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.4 billion
Dr. Dunleavy is the founder and CEO of Inovalon, a cloud-based healthcare data analytics company.
James Leininger, MD
Overall rank: 1,729 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.5 billion
Dr. Leininger founded medical devices company Kinetic Concepts in 1976.
Randal Kirk
Overall rank: 1,818 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.6 billion
Net worth in 2021: $2.2 billion
Mr. Kirk, a former practicing attorney, is a former CEO of biotech company Intrexon, now named Precigen, and serves as CEO and chair of life-sciences investment firm Third Security.
Robert Langer, ScD
Overall rank: 1,818 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.6 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.6 billion
Dr. Langer is a scientist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, where he leads the eponymous Langer Lab.
Alan Miller and family
Overall rank: 1,929
Net worth in 2022: $1.5 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.3 billion
Mr. Miller founded Universal Health Services in 1979.
George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD
Overall rank: 2,076
Net worth in 2022: $1.4 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.1 billion
Dr. Yancopoulos is the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Forrest Preston
Overall rank: 2,190 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.3 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.1 billion
Mr. Preston is the founder, owner, chair and CEO of Life Care Centers of America, a long-term care company for older adults he established in 1970.
August Troendle, MD
Overall rank: 2,190 (tied)
Net worth in 2022: $1.3 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.5 billion
Dr. Troendle is the president and CEO of Medpace, a clinical research company he founded in 1992.
Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD
Overall rank: 2,324
Net worth in 2022: $1.2 billion
Net worth in 2021: $1.8 billion
Dr. Schleifer is the co-founder and CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which he established in 1988.