33 billionaires in US healthcare

Forbes' 36th annual list of the world's richest people in 2022 includes 33 entrepreneurs, heirs, inventors and leaders from U.S. healthcare.

Forbes highlighted 2,668 billionaires around the globe for its 2022 World's Billionaires list. In all, 329 people fell off the list in 2022 — the most since the 2009 financial crisis. The wealthiest person in the world for 2022 is Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder and CEO SpaceX, who has a net worth of $219 billion. (Find the complete listing here.)

Below, find the billionaires in U.S. healthcare, along with their overall rank on the Forbes list of 2,669 billionaires, their 2022 net worth, 2021 net worth and how they accumulated their wealth.

Thomas Frist Jr., MD, and family

Overall rank: 73

Net worth in 2022: $21.8 billion

Net worth in 2021: $15.7 billion

Dr. Frist, Jr. co-founded Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare with his father in 1968.

Carl Cook

Overall rank: 177

Net worth in 2022: $11.1 billion

Net worth in 2021: $9.9 billion

Mr. Cook is the CEO of Cook Group, a medical device manufacturer co-founded by his parents in 1963.



Li Ge, PhD

Overall rank: 235

Net worth in 2022: $8.8 billion

Net worth in 2021: $10.1 billion

Dr. Ge co-founded WuXi AppTec, a global research and development and manufacturing services company, in 2000 and serves as chair and CEO of the firm.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

Overall rank: 324

Net worth in 2022: $7.3 billion

Net worth in 2021: $7.5 billion

Dr. Soon-Shiong is the founder of NantWorks, a network of healthcare, biotech and artificial intelligence startups, and inventor of cancer drug Abraxane.

Reinhold Schmieding

Overall rank: 330

Net worth in 2022: $7.2 billion

Net worth in 2021: $6.7 billion

Mr. Schmieding founded Arthrex, a global medical device company, in 1981.

Judy Faulkner

Overall rank: 343

Net worth in 2022: $7 billion

Net worth in 2021: $6 billion

Judy Faulkner founded EHR company Epic Systems in 1979.

Ronda Stryker

Overall rank: 363

Net worth in 2022: $6.8 billion

Net worth in 2021: $6.5 billion

Ms. Stryker is a director of Stryker Corp., the medical equipment company founded by her grandfather, Homer Stryker.

John Brown

Overall rank: 490

Net worth in 2022: $5.4 billion

Net worth in 2021: $5.2 billion

Mr. Brown ran Stryker Corp., a medical device and software company, for 32 years before he retired as chair emeritus in 2010.

Mark Cuban

Overall rank: 601

Net worth in 2022: $4.7 billion

Net worth in 2021: $4.4 billion

The billionaire investor known for owning the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and starring on ABC's Shark Tank launched a generic drug company called the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. in January 2021.

Jon Stryker

Overall rank: 687

Net worth in 2022: $4.2 billion

Net worth in 2021: $4.1 billion

Mr. Stryker is the founder and president of Arcus Foundation, which primarily supports great ape conservation efforts and LGBT social justice. He is the grandson of Homer Stryker, who founded Stryker Corp. in 1941.

Hao Hong, PhD

Overall rank: 728

Net worth in 2022: $4 billion

Net worth in 2021: $3.1 billion

Dr. Hong is the CEO and chair of Asymchem Laboratories, which provides pharmaceutical outsourcing services. He founded the company in 1999.

Pat Stryker

Overall rank: 984

Net worth in 2022: $3.1 billion

Net worth in 2021: $3 billion

Ms. Stryker is the founder of Bohemian Foundation, which supports music, community, global and civic programs. She is the granddaughter of Homer Stryker, who founded Stryker Corp. in 1941.

Stewart Rahr

Overall rank: 1,238

Net worth in 2022: $2.5 billion

Net worth in 2021: $2.3 billion

Mr. Rahr expanded Kinray, a pharmaceutical distributor his father founded in 1944, and sold it to Cardinal Health in 2010 for $1.3 billion.

Jeff Tangney

Overall rank: 1,292

Net worth in 2022: $2.4 billion

Net worth in 2021: n/a; Mr. Tagney is new to the Forbes list

Jeff Tangney co-founded Doximity, known as the "LinkedIn for Doctors," in 2010.

Osman Kibar, PhD

Overall rank: 1,341

Net worth in 2022: $2.3 billion

Net worth in 2021: $2.9 billion

Dr. Kibar is the founder and CEO of biotech firm Samumed.

Phillip Frost, MD

Overall rank: 1,397

Net worth in 2022: $2.2 billion

Net worth in 2021: $2.5 billion

A longtime healthcare investor, inventor and founder, Dr. Frost now serves as CEO and chair of Opko Health, a medical test and medication company focused on diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.

Alice Schwartz

Overall rank: 1,445 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion

Net worth in 2021: $2.4 billion

Ms. Schwartz and her husband founded life sciences research company Bio-Rad Laboratories in 1952.

Timothy Springer, PhD

Overall rank: 1,445 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion

Net worth in 2021: $2.2 billion

Dr. Springer is an immunologist and professor of biological chemistry and molecular pharmacology at Boston-based Harvard Medical School and an investor in biotech and pharmaceutical companies. When Moderna Therapeutics launched its initial public offering in 2018, Dr. Springer became the company's fourth-largest shareholder.

Amy Wyss

Overall rank: 1,445 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $2.1 billion

Net worth in 2021: $2 billion

Ms. Wyss' father, Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, founded medical equipment firm Synthes USA in 1977. The company was sold in 2021 to Johnson & Johnson for $19.7 billion in cash and stock.

Robert Duggan

Overall rank: 1,513

Net worth in 2022: $2 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.8 billion

Mr. Duggan is a serial entrepreneur. He led the 2015 sale of biotech firm Pharmacyclics to AbbVie for $21 billion in cash and stock.

Gary Michelson, MD

Overall rank: 1,645 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.8 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.7 billion

Dr. Michelson is a retired orthopedic and spinal surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents for orthopedic and spinal surgery instruments.

David Paul

Overall rank: 1,645 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.8 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.6 billion

Mr. Paul founded Globus Medical, a medical device manufacturer, in 2003 and serves as executive chair.

Phillip (Terry) Ragon

Overall rank: 1,645 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.8 billion

Net worth in 2021: $2.2 billion

Mr. Ragon founded software company InterSystems in 1978.

Noubar Afeyan, PhD

Overall rank: 1,729 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.9 billion

Dr. Afeyan founded life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering in 2000 and serves as the company's CEO.

Keith Dunleavy, MD, and family

Overall rank: 1,729 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.4 billion

Dr. Dunleavy is the founder and CEO of Inovalon, a cloud-based healthcare data analytics company.

James Leininger, MD

Overall rank: 1,729 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.7 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.5 billion

Dr. Leininger founded medical devices company Kinetic Concepts in 1976.

Randal Kirk

Overall rank: 1,818 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2021: $2.2 billion

Mr. Kirk, a former practicing attorney, is a former CEO of biotech company Intrexon, now named Precigen, and serves as CEO and chair of life-sciences investment firm Third Security.

Robert Langer, ScD

Overall rank: 1,818 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.6 billion

Dr. Langer is a scientist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, where he leads the eponymous Langer Lab.

Alan Miller and family

Overall rank: 1,929

Net worth in 2022: $1.5 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.3 billion

Mr. Miller founded Universal Health Services in 1979.

George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD

Overall rank: 2,076

Net worth in 2022: $1.4 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.1 billion

Dr. Yancopoulos is the co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Forrest Preston

Overall rank: 2,190 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.3 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.1 billion

Mr. Preston is the founder, owner, chair and CEO of Life Care Centers of America, a long-term care company for older adults he established in 1970.

August Troendle, MD

Overall rank: 2,190 (tied)

Net worth in 2022: $1.3 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.5 billion

Dr. Troendle is the president and CEO of Medpace, a clinical research company he founded in 1992.

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD

Overall rank: 2,324

Net worth in 2022: $1.2 billion

Net worth in 2021: $1.8 billion

Dr. Schleifer is the co-founder and CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which he established in 1988.