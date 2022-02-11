30 healthcare companies on Forbes' list of best employers

Thirty healthcare services and equipment companies are among the best employers in the U.S., according to Forbes.

For its annual ranking of America's best employers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked how likely they'd be to recommend their employer and to rate their companies on several factors, including working conditions and compensation. The final list ranks the 500 large employers (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize employers (1,000 to 5,000 employees) that received the most recommendations. Read more about the methodology here.

Forty-eight hospitals made the list of best employers this year with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia taking the top spot.

Here are the healthcare equipment and services companies that made the list of best large employers, and their ranking:

194. Becton Dickinson

226. Stryker

233. Patterson

238. Boston Scientific

269. Abbott Laboratories

280. Baxter International

293. Zimmer Biomet

330. Philips

360. Medline Industries

414. Cardinal Health

426. Medtronic

429. McKesson

494. Quest Diagnostics





Here are the healthcare equipment and services companies that made the list of best midsize employers, and their ranking:

33. DexCom

44. Arthrex

83. Teleflex

164. Noridian

278. Nuvasive

290. DentaQuest

351. Teladoc Health

358. Meditech

410. Omnicell

430. CareCentrix

432. TriWest Healthcare Alliance

435. Wright Medical

440. ScribeAmerica

456. Dentsply Sirona

458. Nextgen Healthcare

467. Hanger

472. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions





