30 healthcare companies on Forbes' list of best employers

Thirty healthcare services and equipment companies are among the best employers in the U.S., according to Forbes.
For its annual ranking of America's best employers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked how likely they'd be to recommend their employer and to rate their companies on several factors, including working conditions and compensation. The final list ranks the 500 large employers (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize employers (1,000 to 5,000 employees) that received the most recommendations. Read more about the methodology here.
Forty-eight hospitals made the list of best employers this year with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia taking the top spot.
Here are the healthcare equipment and services companies that made the list of best large employers, and their ranking:
194. Becton Dickinson
226. Stryker
233. Patterson
238. Boston Scientific
269. Abbott Laboratories
280. Baxter International
293. Zimmer Biomet
330. Philips
360. Medline Industries
414. Cardinal Health
426. Medtronic
429. McKesson
494. Quest Diagnostics
Here are the healthcare equipment and services companies that made the list of best midsize employers, and their ranking:
33. DexCom
44. Arthrex
83. Teleflex
164. Noridian
278. Nuvasive
290. DentaQuest
351. Teladoc Health
358. Meditech
410. Omnicell
430. CareCentrix
432. TriWest Healthcare Alliance
435. Wright Medical
440. ScribeAmerica
456. Dentsply Sirona
458. Nextgen Healthcare
467. Hanger
472. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions