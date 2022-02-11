30 healthcare companies on Forbes' list of best employers

Thirty healthcare services and equipment companies are among the best employers in the U.S., according to Forbes

For its annual ranking of America's best employers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked how likely they'd be to recommend their employer and to rate their companies on several factors, including working conditions and compensation. The final list ranks the 500 large employers (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize employers (1,000 to 5,000 employees) that received the most recommendations. Read more about the methodology here.

Forty-eight hospitals made the list of best employers this year with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia taking the top spot. 

Here are the healthcare equipment and services companies that made the list of best large employers, and their ranking: 

194. Becton Dickinson 

226. Stryker 

233. Patterson 

238. Boston Scientific

269. Abbott Laboratories 

280. Baxter International 

293. Zimmer Biomet 

330. Philips

360. Medline Industries 

414. Cardinal Health

426. Medtronic 

429. McKesson

494. Quest Diagnostics 

Here are the healthcare equipment and services companies that made the list of best midsize employers, and their ranking: 

33. DexCom

44. Arthrex

83. Teleflex

164. Noridian

278. Nuvasive

290. DentaQuest

351. Teladoc Health 

358. Meditech

410. Omnicell 

430. CareCentrix

432. TriWest Healthcare Alliance

435. Wright Medical 

440. ScribeAmerica

456. Dentsply Sirona

458. Nextgen Healthcare 

467. Hanger

472. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 



