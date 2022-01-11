14 best-paying healthcare jobs, per US News

Of 25 best-paying jobs on U.S. News & World Report's new list released Jan. 11, 14 are healthcare jobs.

For information about U.S. News' methodology, click here.

Here are the healthcare jobs and their median salaries, according to U.S. News' best-paying list for 2022:

Anesthesiologist — $208,000

Surgeon — $208,000

Obstetrician and gynecologist — $208,000

Orthodontist — $208,000

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $208,000

Physician — $208,000

Psychiatrist — $208,000

Prosthodontist — $208,000

Nurse anesthetist — $183,580

Pediatrician — $177,130

Dentist — $158,940

Podiatrist — $134,300

Pharmacist — $128,710

Optometrist — $118,050