14 best-paying healthcare jobs, per US News

Of 25 best-paying jobs on U.S. News & World Report's new list released Jan. 11, 14 are healthcare jobs.
For information about U.S. News' methodology, click here.
Here are the healthcare jobs and their median salaries, according to U.S. News' best-paying list for 2022:
Anesthesiologist — $208,000
Surgeon — $208,000
Obstetrician and gynecologist — $208,000
Orthodontist — $208,000
Oral and maxillofacial surgeon — $208,000
Physician — $208,000
Psychiatrist — $208,000
Prosthodontist — $208,000
Nurse anesthetist — $183,580
Pediatrician — $177,130
Dentist — $158,940
Podiatrist — $134,300
Pharmacist — $128,710
Optometrist — $118,050