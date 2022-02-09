12 hospitals named among Healthgrades' best for at least 15 years

Healthgrades' 2022 list of America's Best Hospitals includes a dozen hospitals that have made the organization's ranking for 15 consecutive years or more.

The full list recognizes America's 250 best hospitals, which represent the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation. Healthgrades used 2018-20 Medicare data to evaluate the performance of nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals in the treatment of 31 conditions and procedures, including heart attack, pneumonia and sepsis. For more information on the methodology, click here.

Twelve hospitals that have been named among Healthgrades' best for at least 15 consecutive years:

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix): 20 consecutive years

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati): 20

Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital: 20

Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village (Ill.): 19

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids, Iowa): 18

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore): 18

Hoag Hospital Newport Beach (Calif.): 17

Palos Community Hospital (Palos Heights, Ill.): 17

Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield (Mich.) Campus : 17

Beaumont Hospital, Troy (Mich.): 17

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati): 16

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame, Calif.): 15