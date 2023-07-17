10 counties with highest Alzheimer's prevalence rates

The East and Southeast have the highest rates of Alzheimer's disease in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The Alzheimer's Association released the "first-ever county-level estimates of the prevalence of people with Alzheimer's dementia" on July 17.

Data from the Chicago Health and Aging Project and population estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics were used to estimate the prevalence of Alzheimer's in adults 65 years and older in all U.S. counties.

The 10 counties — with a population of at least 10,000 — with the highest prevalence rates:

Miami-Dade County, Fla. — 16.6 percent





Baltimore City, Md. — 16.6 percent





Bronx County, N.Y. — 16.6 percent





Prince George's County, Md. — 16.1 percent





Hinds County, Miss. — 15.5 percent





Orleans Parish, La. — 15.4 percent





Dougherty County, Ga. — 15.3 percent





Orangeburg County, S.C. — 15.2 percent





Imperial County, Calif. — 15 percent





El Paso County, Texas — 15 percent

Older average age and a high percentage of Black and Hispanic residents can be attributed to higher Alzheimer's prevalence rates, according to the report.