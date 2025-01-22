10 best, worst cities for STEM professionals

Austin, Texas, tops WalletHub's 2025 ranking of the best cities for science, technology, engineering and math professionals.

For the ranking, published Jan. 22, the personal finance website examined 100 of the most populated U.S. metropolitan statistical areas across three dimensions: professional opportunities, STEM-friendliness and quality of life.

Analysts evaluated those dimensions using 21 metrics, ranging from job openings for STEM graduates per capita to singles-friendliness.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for STEM professionals, and each metro area's overall score was based on the weighted average across all metrics. More information about the methodology is available here.

The best cities for STEM professionals, according to the analysis:

1. Austin, Texas

2. Boston

3. Seattle

4. Atlanta

5. San Francisco

6. Pittsburgh

7. Madison, Wis.

8. San Jose, Calif.

9. Springfield, Mass.

10. Orlando, Fla.

The worst cities for STEM professionals, according to the analysis:

1. Jackson, Miss.

2. Little Rock, Ark.

3. Memphis, Tenn.

4. Louisville, Ky.

5. Cape Coral, Fla.

6. North Port, Fla.

7. Winston, N.C.

8. Greensboro, N.C.

9. Oxnard, Calif.

10. McAllen, Texas