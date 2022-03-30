10 best business schools for 2023: US News

The Booth School of Business at University of Chicago and the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania tied for the No. 1 spot on U.S. News and World Report's list of best business schools for 2023.

The rankings are based on survey responses from 134 business schools that provided enough data on their full-time MBA programs and had large enough 2021 graduating classes seeking employment for valid comparisons. Read more about the methodology and a breakdown of ranking indicators here.

Here are the universities with the top 10 business schools, including ties, according to U.S. News and World Report:

1. University of Chicago

1-tie. University of Pennsylvania

3. Northwestern University

3-tie. Stanford University

5. Harvard University

5-tie. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

7. Yale University

8. Columbia University

8-tie. University of California-Berkeley

10. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor