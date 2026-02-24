Tampa General first in state to adopt endovascular robotics system

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has become the first health system in Florida to adopt the Liberty endovascular robotic system.

Liberty is the only FDA-cleared, single-use, remotely operated robotic system for peripheral endovascular procedures, according to a Feb. 24 news release. The hospital’s adoption follows the device’s FDA 510(k) clearance and marks early post-clearance market activity.

About 2.5 million peripheral endovascular procedures are performed annually in the U.S., according to the release. Microbot Medical, developer of Liberty, began a limited market release in late 2025 and plans a full release at the Society of Interventional Radiology conference in April 2026.