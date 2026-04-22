New York system invests $20.9M in oncology, imaging 

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health has broken ground on an $8.9 million oncology expansion and a $12 million outpatient imaging center at its Unity campus.

The Lipson Cancer Institute project will double infusion capacity from 10 to 20 bays and add a dedicated oncology pharmacy to streamline treatment, according to an April 9 system news release. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The new outpatient imaging center is scheduled to open in late 2026 and will offer MRI, CT, DEXA, X-ray, mammography and ultrasound services.

Construction is set to begin April 27. The projects aim to improve access to care and strengthen coordination across oncology and diagnostic services at the Unity campus.

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