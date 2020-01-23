What measles outbreaks have cost US

The cost of 11 recent U.S. measles outbreaks ranged from nearly $10,000 to $1 million, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Researchers conducted a literature review and found 10 studies, published between 2001 and 2018, that presented cost estimates from 11 measles outbreaks.

They found total costs per measles outbreak ranged from $9,862 to $1 million, with a median cost of $152,308. Cost per case ranged from $7,396 to $76,154, with a median cost of $32,805.

Researchers concluded that this information is valuable for public health department budgeting, and costs of measles outbreaks should be documented more broadly.

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

Ballad Health suspends elective surgeries after Cardinal Health's hold on gowns

ANA, AONL: Cutting nurses will decrease care quality — instead, allocate resources wisely

Texas Health Resources rolls out digital rounding tool for nurses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.