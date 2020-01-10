Vaping crisis in 2020: youngest related death, new provider guidelines

As the new year begins, the CDC has reported over 2,600 total EVALI cases and confirmed the youngest vaping-related death in the U.S.

As of Dec. 3, the CDC has only reported hospitalized EVALI cases and deaths, regardless of hospitalization status.

Six updates:

1. The CDC reported 96 new EVALI cases since Dec. 27, bringing the national case count to 2,602 as of Jan. 7.

2. Fifty-seven people have died from EVALI in 27 states and the District of Columbia. On Jan. 7, the CDC confirmed the nation's youngest victim killed by vaping-related lung illness to date: a 15-year-old boy from Texas, according to CNN.

3. After a new study found at least one quarter of vaping-related rehospitalizations and deaths occurred within two days of discharge, the CDC now recommends outpatient follow-up within 48 hours.

4. Reported EVALI cases have been declining since September, the CDC reports. After beginning in 2017, vaping-related emergency department visits rose sharply in June 2019.

5. Further evidence has strengthened the suspected link between vitamin E acetate and vaping-related lung illnesses, according to a Dec. 20 study in the New England Journal of Medicine and the CDC.

6. Most EVALI patients report a history of using products containing THC, the CDC says. Overall, 152 different THC-containing product brands were reportedly used by EVALI patients.

